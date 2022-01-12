Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 17,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $129,108.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,703 shares of company stock worth $6,051,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

