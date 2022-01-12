Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,172 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFO opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

