Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 3,333 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 43.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of EWW stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

