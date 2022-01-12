Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,578 Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highway were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highway during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIHO opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.09 and a beta of 0.24. Highway Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Highway’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.60%.

Highway Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

