Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,448 Shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVAL opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

