Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 31,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,259. Caledonia Mining has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 14.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caledonia Mining stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

