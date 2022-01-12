CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Acquires $25,800.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CAMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 341,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
CalAmp Company Profile
CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.
