CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Acquires $25,800.00 in Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Jeffery R. Gardner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CAMP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 341,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CalAmp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CalAmp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. reduced their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

