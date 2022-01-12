C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,436 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,606,533,000 after buying an additional 211,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after purchasing an additional 444,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

CHRW opened at $107.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

