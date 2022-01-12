Bytom Market Capitalization Achieves $53.49 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Bytom has a total market cap of $53.49 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00308684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,727,036,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,231,119 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

