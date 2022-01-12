ByteNext One Day Volume Reaches $2,100.00 (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,100.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00060453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00077270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.38 or 0.07526616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,590.67 or 0.99759069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00067821 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006861 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

