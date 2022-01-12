Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.27 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.39. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NYSE BLDR opened at $80.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

