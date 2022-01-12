BTIG Research Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNG. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.36.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $189.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.26. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $27,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

