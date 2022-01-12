BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.33.

BTGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on BT Group from 235.00 to 240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of BT Group stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25. BT Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

