Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) vs. Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Critical Contrast

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bruker and Nautilus Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $1.99 billion 5.57 $157.80 million $1.77 41.24 Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bruker and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 0 3 3 0 2.50 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Bruker presently has a consensus price target of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.01%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 115.28%. Given Nautilus Biotechnology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nautilus Biotechnology is more favorable than Bruker.

Profitability

This table compares Bruker and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.44% 31.48% 10.39% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Bruker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bruker beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

