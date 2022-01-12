Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bruker were worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bruker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 324.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 213.9% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

