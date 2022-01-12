Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $5.10

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.38. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 9,181 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $978.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 4.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,800,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,748,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after purchasing an additional 276,552 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 367,889 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.