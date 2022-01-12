Brokers Set Expectations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $637.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $17.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 389,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

