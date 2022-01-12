Brokers Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE:SYF opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

