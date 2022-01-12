Brokers Issue Forecasts for Regions Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regions Financial by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

