Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pason Systems Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.75 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$12.41 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$7.50 and a 52 week high of C$12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 50.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

