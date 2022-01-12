Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price at $148.92

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,847 shares of company stock worth $17,359,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Capital World Investors raised its position in Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $87,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after buying an additional 505,630 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 36,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.