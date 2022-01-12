Brokerages Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price at $148.92

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.92.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $5,480,426.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,847 shares of company stock worth $17,359,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. 36,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
