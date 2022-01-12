Brokerages Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) PT at $10.25

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTI. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

