Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) PT at $30.71

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,472 shares of company stock worth $2,855,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSNL opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. Personalis has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $583.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.