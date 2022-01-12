Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $103.42

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

