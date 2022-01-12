Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $190.44

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.39.
JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
JBHT opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
See Also: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.