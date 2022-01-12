Brokerages Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT at $190.44

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.39.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBHT opened at $199.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after purchasing an additional 907,873 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,816,000 after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

