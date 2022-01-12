Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Target Price at $23.71

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBNXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $$18.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

