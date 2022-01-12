Brokerages Set Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) PT at $43.00

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

