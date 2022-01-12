Brokerages Set FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) PT at $122.86

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.43. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

