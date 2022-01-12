Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price at $232.82

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.00.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $181.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average is $197.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

