Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $165.33

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BFAM opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.