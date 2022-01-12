Brokerages Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) PT at $165.33

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.33.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
NYSE:BFAM opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day moving average is $141.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 142.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.