Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Livent reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Livent stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,478. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Livent by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

