Brokerages Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWAY. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.77. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,904. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.