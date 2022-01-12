Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Equities analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Argo Group International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

