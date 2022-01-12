Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 369,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 187,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 66,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSPN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,584. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17.

OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

