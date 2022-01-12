Brokerages Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 104.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth $6,681,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.22. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

