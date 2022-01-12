Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. 2,653,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

