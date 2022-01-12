Brokerages Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $195.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.60 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $187.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $745.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

