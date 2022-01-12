Brokerages Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Arvinas reported earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 in the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.75. 9,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,443. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

