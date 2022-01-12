Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANIX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ANIX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,244 shares of company stock valued at $190,261. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

