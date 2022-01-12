Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,736,880 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE:BR opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.91 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

