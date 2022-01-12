Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.68.

Broadcom stock opened at $622.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

