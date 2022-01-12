British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,400. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. British American Tobacco traded as high as GBX 2,918.50 ($39.62) and last traded at GBX 2,902 ($39.39), with a volume of 1492785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,869 ($38.94).

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.22) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($44.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,769 ($51.16) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,542.90 ($48.09).

The firm has a market cap of £66.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,658.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,677.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

