BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSpire Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. BrightSpire Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

