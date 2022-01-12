Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.18.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.67. 4,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,033. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

