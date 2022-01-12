BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.581 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BPT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

