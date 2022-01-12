BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.47), with a volume of 10100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.51).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BP.B. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.50) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.48) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.57) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 188.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.