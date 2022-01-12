BP (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 786,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,292,828 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $30.54.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at $5,316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,094,000 after purchasing an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 287,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

