BP (LON:BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 401 ($5.44) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.34) to GBX 404 ($5.48) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.19) to GBX 570 ($7.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.79) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 400.50 ($5.44).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP opened at GBX 369.60 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.85 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 340.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 324.71. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.40 ($4.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($434.26).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.