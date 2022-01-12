Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,952 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TUR. C Partners Holding GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% in the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 959,153 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,243,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,331,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 214.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares during the period.

Shares of TUR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.93. 1,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,849. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

