Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 1.5% of Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after purchasing an additional 541,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $132.09. The stock had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,266. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.